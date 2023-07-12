Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
