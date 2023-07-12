Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.