Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

