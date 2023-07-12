Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.