Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.4 %

WHLM opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

