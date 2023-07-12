Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.66. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

