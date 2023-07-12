Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.66. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.