Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

