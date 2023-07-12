Contrasting Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 6.56 $899.10 million $36.97 55.54 Yoshiharu Global $8.73 million 1.03 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 6 20 0 2.77 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus price target of $2,066.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 11.49% 45.01% 15.36% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

