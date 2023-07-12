Reviewing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 8.25 -$623.51 million ($2.92) -32.63

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $87.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -23.49% -16.64% -8.18%

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Exact Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

(Get Free Report)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

