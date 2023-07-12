Head-To-Head Survey: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -58.81% 10.22% 2.38% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upland Software and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 6 1 0 2.14 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 116.84%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

80.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Cheetah Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $317.30 million 0.46 -$68.41 million ($5.87) -0.76 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.54 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Upland Software has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Upland Software beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves large global corporations, various government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, political, healthcare, life sciences, and retail and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

