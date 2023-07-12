Analyzing Regen BioPharma (RGBP) & Its Rivals

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) is one of 376 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Regen BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -11,494.25% -3,203.69% -27.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regen BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 593 1360 3802 34 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 99.05%. Given Regen BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

23.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -123.29 Regen BioPharma Competitors $121.06 million -$6.43 million 31.85

Regen BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Regen BioPharma competitors beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

