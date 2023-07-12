U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Critical Contrast

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. GoldMining and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $174.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.2% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada 53.87% 10.58% 10.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 20.60 $700.60 million $3.51 40.22

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats U.S. GoldMining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

