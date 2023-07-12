Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rheinmetall and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rheinmetall 0 1 4 0 2.80 Astra Space 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rheinmetall currently has a consensus target price of $251.67, indicating a potential upside of 356.99%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.62%. Given Rheinmetall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rheinmetall is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -151.76% -89.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rheinmetall and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Rheinmetall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rheinmetall and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A $0.21 256.14 Astra Space $9.37 million 11.09 -$411.44 million ($1.40) -0.27

Rheinmetall has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rheinmetall beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides threat-appropriate, effective and accurate firepower, and protection solutions, such as large and medium-caliber weapons and ammunition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment focuses on the development of system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its Space Products segment design and provide space products for satellite launch including space electric propulsion systems comprising propulsion module, which includes thruster, power processing unit, tank, and feed system. The company offers it product and services primarily to satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. Astra Space, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

