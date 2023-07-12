AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $59.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.5 %

ATRC opened at $50.01 on Friday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

