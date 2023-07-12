Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $189.12

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.12.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $61,205,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

