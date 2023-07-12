Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $189.12

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.12.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Baidu Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.