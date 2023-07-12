Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $68.86

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,046,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

