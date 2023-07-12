Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $49.39

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.39.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.