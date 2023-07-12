Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Aramark by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,728,000 after buying an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

