Analysts Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $77.00

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.89 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

