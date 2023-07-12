Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $60.80

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

