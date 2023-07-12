NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

