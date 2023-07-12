Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $74.17

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

