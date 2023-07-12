Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 196.90

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.53).

Several analysts have commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.32) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.32) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 175 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 140 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.70 ($3.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,455.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

