Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,681.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 2,530,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

