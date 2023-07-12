Critical Contrast: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vicinity Motor currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Risk and Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.25 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -2.12 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.20

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

