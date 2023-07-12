Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

