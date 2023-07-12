Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Atlantic American Price Performance
AAME opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
