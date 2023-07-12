ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.