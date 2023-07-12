ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
