Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $121.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

