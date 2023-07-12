General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

GE stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

