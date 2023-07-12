Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $334.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $338.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $341.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

