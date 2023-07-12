Barclays Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $77.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

