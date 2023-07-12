International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

