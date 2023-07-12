Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,852,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,189 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otis Worldwide
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.