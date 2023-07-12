Barclays Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $280.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $327.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.23. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $329.01.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.