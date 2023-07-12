Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $425.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $398.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $400.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.10 and its 200 day moving average is $335.66.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.