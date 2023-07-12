Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head-To-Head Review

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.52 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -10.17 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 122.84 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sohu.com and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sohu.com and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.37%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

