Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Critical Analysis

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atour Lifestyle and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 17.90% 17.85% 13.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Monarch Casino & Resort’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $2.58 billion 0.92 $14.22 million N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort $477.87 million 2.82 $87.48 million $4.44 15.84

Monarch Casino & Resort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Atour Lifestyle on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

