Analyzing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.5% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.58 -$177.94 million ($0.33) -5.27 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Volatility & Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, suggesting that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -11.74% -79.61% -19.77% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

