Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $393.89

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $382.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.31. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.