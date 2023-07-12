Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.19 $4.45 million N/A N/A Global Arena $700,000.00 0.49 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Global Arena on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

