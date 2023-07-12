Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $225.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -215.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $230.62.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $310,767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.