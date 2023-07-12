Evercore ISI Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $113.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $119.60 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.