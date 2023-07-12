Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

