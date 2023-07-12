Contrasting Broad Street Realty (BRST) & Its Competitors

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Broad Street Realty to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broad Street Realty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 206 990 1125 23 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 337.46%. Given Broad Street Realty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -188.36% 3.34% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.49 billion $66.93 million 16.96

Broad Street Realty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broad Street Realty peers beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

