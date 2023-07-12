Analyzing BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BPI Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 7 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $28.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%.

BPI Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BPI Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.69 $893.84 million $4.31 4.98

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares BPI Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 50.72% 48.98% 32.08%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPI Energy

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

