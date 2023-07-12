Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $228.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $200.00 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $120.39 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

