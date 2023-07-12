Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $390.00 at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.33.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 1.8 %

PEN stock opened at $321.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,007.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $118.65 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,659 shares of company stock worth $8,717,941. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $37,206,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.