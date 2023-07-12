Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $120.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.92.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $120.01 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.