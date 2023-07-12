Citigroup Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $27.70

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

