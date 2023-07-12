Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $71.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $952,492.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,763,757.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,707 shares of company stock worth $7,131,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

