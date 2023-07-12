Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $99.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

