Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $13.70

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WU opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

